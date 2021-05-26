easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 845 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 985.40 ($12.87) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,005.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 889.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.72. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

