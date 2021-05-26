easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Up 4,275.0% in May

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 4,275.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,246. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

