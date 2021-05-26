easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Up 4,275.0% in May

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 4,275.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,246. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

