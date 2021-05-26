Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.10%.

NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,651. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.81 and a 200-day moving average of $133.19. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $151.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

