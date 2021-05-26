Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and traded as high as $4.84. Electro-Sensors shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 19,452 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Electro-Sensors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electro-Sensors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Electro-Sensors, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

