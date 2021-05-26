Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 1,219 ($15.93) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 822.75 ($10.75).

Shares of ECM opened at GBX 1,054 ($13.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 35.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,046.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 943.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 622 ($8.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Rona A. Fairhead bought 12,450 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, for a total transaction of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

