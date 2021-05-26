Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,629 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.14. 84,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average of $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,962. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

