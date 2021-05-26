Ellaism (ELLA) One Day Volume Tops $29.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $105,940.16 and approximately $29.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ellaism has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.66 or 0.07225257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00200207 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 45,255,465 coins and its circulating supply is 45,204,134 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.