Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.05

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.05 and traded as high as $19.09. Ellington Financial shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 583,062 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFC. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $823.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,999,000 after buying an additional 218,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 93,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,156,000 after buying an additional 408,035 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ellington Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 46,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ellington Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

