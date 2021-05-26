Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Elmira Savings Bank has decreased its dividend payment by 26.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ ESBK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.65. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

Separately, TheStreet raised Elmira Savings Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences.

