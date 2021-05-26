Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.83.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 29.60 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 23.25 and a 12-month high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

