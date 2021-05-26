Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.83.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 29.60 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 23.25 and a 12-month high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

