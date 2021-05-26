EnerCare (TSE:ECI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.99

EnerCare Inc. (TSE:ECI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.99 and traded as high as C$29.01. EnerCare shares last traded at C$28.99, with a volume of 373,004 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.99.

About EnerCare (TSE:ECI)

Enercare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides home and commercial services, and energy solutions in Canada and the United States. It operates through Enercare Home Services, Sub-metering, and Service Experts segments. The Enercare Home Services offers water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners, and other HVAC rental products, protection plans, and related services.

