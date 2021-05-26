Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Holdings Raised by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,342,000 after acquiring an additional 267,068 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after acquiring an additional 779,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,368,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 952,957 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 288,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,587,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

