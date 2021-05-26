Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Shares of ERF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. 1,420,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

