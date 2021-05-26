Enzyme Trading Up 7% Over Last Week (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $138.77 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enzyme has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for about $77.41 or 0.00198331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00078590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00018471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.76 or 0.00957646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.96 or 0.09754100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00091521 BTC.

Enzyme is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

