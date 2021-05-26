EPG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock valued at $48,331,546. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.48. 73,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

