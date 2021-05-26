EPG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 64,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 529,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,273,881. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

