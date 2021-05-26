EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.8% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.92. 162,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500,383. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.37. The firm has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit