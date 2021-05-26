EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.8% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.92. 162,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500,383. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.37. The firm has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

