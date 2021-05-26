EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 861 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $54.89. 495,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,160,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $236.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.