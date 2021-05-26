EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after buying an additional 8,300,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,492,000.

Shares of IEFA stock remained flat at $$76.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,756,412 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

