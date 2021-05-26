Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Trading Up 0.9%

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.39). Approximately 19,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 111,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £155.63 million and a P/E ratio of 59.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

About Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.