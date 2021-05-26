(EQI.TO) (TSE:EQI) Trading Up 0.6%

(EQI.TO) (TSE:EQI)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.28 and last traded at C$10.28. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.28.

(EQI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EQI)

Equity Financial Holdings Inc, a financial services company, through its subsidiary, Equity Financial Trust Company, provides alternative residential mortgage loans to non-prime and near-prime customers in Canada. It offers residential mortgage loans on single family homes through a network of independent mortgage brokers in Ontario.

