Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $13.07 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $418.48 million and $6.67 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.07 or 0.00033751 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,731.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.68 or 0.07200130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $738.31 or 0.01906243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.55 or 0.00497152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00198820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.41 or 0.00669768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.29 or 0.00457749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.12 or 0.00387584 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

