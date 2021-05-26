Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$33.50 at CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target lifted by CIBC to C$33.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.70.

ERO opened at C$26.51 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.55 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

