Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.640-1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,206. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.