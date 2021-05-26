EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of ESLOY stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.16. 13,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,169. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45, a P/E/G ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

