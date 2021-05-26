EUNO (EUNO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,332.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, EUNO has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $9.57 million and approximately $15,332.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.61 or 0.01156659 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,212,480,685 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

