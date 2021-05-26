Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $155.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of EEFT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.34. 196,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,064. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.79 and a beta of 1.67. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.30 and its 200-day moving average is $141.58.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.