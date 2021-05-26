EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Down 97.8% in May

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the April 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EuroSite Power stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 20,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,471. EuroSite Power has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Get EuroSite Power alerts:

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.