EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Down 97.8% in May

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the April 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EuroSite Power stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 20,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,471. EuroSite Power has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
EuroSite Power Company Profile
Featured Article: Back-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.