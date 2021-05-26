ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 31.9% Lower This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and $46,617.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002477 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.81 or 0.00579511 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015064 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

