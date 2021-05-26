Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,854 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,166 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Expedia Group worth $53,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $173.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

