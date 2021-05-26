Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.3% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $122.83. 10,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.39. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.94 and a twelve month high of $124.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 25.55%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $3,627,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,508.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

