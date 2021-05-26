Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,250,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 427,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629,045. The company has a market capitalization of $247.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

