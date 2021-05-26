Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.92.

Shares of Facebook stock remained flat at $$327.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 476,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,205,777. The stock has a market cap of $929.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.07. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $11,696,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,871,020 shares of company stock valued at $560,136,671. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.