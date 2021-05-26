FairGame (FAIR) Market Cap Hits $4.60 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $2.10 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002670 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006617 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00107463 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

