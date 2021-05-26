Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.02 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) will report $106.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.04 million. Farmer Bros. posted sales of $81.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full year sales of $408.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $422.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $502.65 million, with estimates ranging from $489.29 million to $516.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmer Bros..

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of FARM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.08. 112,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,862. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $215.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmer Bros. (FARM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.