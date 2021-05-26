Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

FAST traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.91. 1,856,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,469. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

