Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $333.77

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.77 ($4.36) and traded as high as GBX 460.80 ($6.02). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 442.80 ($5.79), with a volume of 1,407,830 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 232 ($3.03).

The firm has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 432.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 333.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

