Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 76 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Raymond James by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.27.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,582. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $131.79 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $64.98 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

