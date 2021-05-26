Financial Survey: Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) vs. Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vidler Water Resources and Land Securities Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Land Securities Group 0 3 5 0 2.63

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Land Securities Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 19.97 $10.00 million N/A N/A Land Securities Group $830.75 million 9.24 -$1.06 billion $0.44 23.52

Vidler Water Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Land Securities Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Land Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99% Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Land Securities Group has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Land Securities Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK. We aim to lead our industry in critical long-term issues Â- from diversity and community employment, to carbon reduction and climate resilience. We deliver value for our shareholders, great experiences for our customers and positive change for our communities.

