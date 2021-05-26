Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.74. 2,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,633. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.49. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$10.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.87. The stock has a market cap of C$455.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$11.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.9839388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.