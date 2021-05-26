First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.
Shares of FGBI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.47. 405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,991. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $189.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FGBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.
About First Guaranty Bancshares
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.
