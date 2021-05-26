First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $780.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will announce $780.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $795.10 million and the lowest is $766.50 million. First Horizon reported sales of $511.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,204,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,115. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,057,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,264 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

