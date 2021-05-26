First Long Island Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.1% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.51. 290,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121,151. The company has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

