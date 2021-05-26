First Long Island Investors LLC Has $19.11 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for 1.7% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Fastenal worth $19,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 66,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $54.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

