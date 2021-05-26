First Long Island Investors LLC Has $9.75 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.2% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,383. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.37. The stock has a market cap of $204.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 74.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

