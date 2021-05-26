First Long Island Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 3.9% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $44,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 385,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

LOW traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.