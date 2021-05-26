First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) vs. China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Financial Contrast

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

First Merchants has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Merchants and China Minsheng Banking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 3 0 3.00 China Minsheng Banking 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Merchants presently has a consensus target price of $39.33, indicating a potential downside of 13.72%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than China Minsheng Banking.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Merchants and China Minsheng Banking’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $558.43 million 4.44 $148.60 million $2.74 16.64 China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng Banking.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and China Minsheng Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 30.18% 8.95% 1.16% China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. First Merchants pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Merchants beats China Minsheng Banking on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 124 banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. The company also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, home, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; debit and credit cards; and safe deposit boxes. In addition, it provides payment and collection, and clearing services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company has approximately 140 branch-level institutions, 1,178 business outlets, 1,106 community sub-branches, and 138 small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

