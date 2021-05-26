First National Corp MA ADV Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.53. 551,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,219,445. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $80.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

