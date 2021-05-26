First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.19 Per Share

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.86. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.25.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$27.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.47. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$7.85 and a one year high of C$35.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,275.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

