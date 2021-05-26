First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.34.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 756.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

